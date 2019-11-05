Even though Kate Middleton is a member of the Royal family, she’s also just another mother getting involved in her kids’ lives. The Duchess of Cambridge recently took part in a meeting for school moms at the Hollywood Arms pub in the Chelsea neighborhood of London. Kate, 37, snuck into the bar undetected with the help of a secret back door. This alternate entrance was originally installed for her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, this way he could enjoy a drink or two at the local haunt unnoticed.