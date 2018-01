Kate sparkled from head to toe in this drop-dead-gorgeous dress which she wore to the Royal Variety Performance in London back in November.

Lady in white! The Duchess had all eyes on her in this fabulous, white-laced dress and stunning hat at the Royal Ascot last June.

The mom-of-two stunned in this green floral dress back in August. The rain didn't stop her from visiting the gardens at Kensington Palace.

Prince William, in Thimphu, Butan. The 36-year-old wore this magnificent patterned dress paired with an orange shawl while grabbing dinner with her husband,, in Thimphu, Butan.

Kate always knows how to dress beautifully and this sheer, sequined blue dress was no different, which she wore back in March.

The Duchess stunned in this turquoise lace dress for the National Portrait Gallery Gala fundraising dinner in London.

This stunning white £320 crochet dress by Self Portrait showed off Kate's fabulous figure at the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob.

The 36-year-old looked fierce in this white and red patterned dress. She paired the outfit with red heels and a red clutch.

Flower power! Middleton had all eyes on her in this classy, cobalt-blue and cream floral print Erdem "Alouette" gown.