The 25-year-old looked dynamite in a velvet dress and grey overcoat, while the baseball player was equally a sight for sore eyes in a black suit.

Polo Bar is known for its celeb sightings, after being opened by designer Ralph Lauren in 2015. The space has previously hosted Hillary Clinton, Andy Cohen, Gwyneth Paltrow and Tamron Hall.

“It’s been pretty crazy, but man, what a great month it’s been,” Justin, 34, said on the Today show Friday . “Honestly, we’ve just had a couple days to decompress and it’s honestly, kind of weird. I don’t know what to do with my time.”

Kate and Justin are currently enjoying their honeymoon phase, after tying the knot in Italy earlier this month, just a couple days after he won the World Series.

The couple has dated on-and-off since 2014, confirming their engagement at the 2016 Met Gala in New York City.