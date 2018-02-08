Kate Upton Reveals The Details Of Her Sexual Assault Allegation Against Paul Marciano

Kate took to twitter last week to accuse Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual assault. "It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo," she tweeted.

And now, the model has opened up to Time about the alleged incident.

"As soon as I walked in with photographer Yu Tsai, Paul came straight up to me, forcibly grabbed my breasts and started feeling them — playing with them actually. After I pushed him away, he said, 'I’m making sure they’re real,'" she claimed.

Upton, who was 18 at the time, said that she did "everything I could physically do to avoid his touch throughout the meeting," but no matter what she did, she claimed that the fashion mogul continued to touch her in a "very dominating and aggressive way."

"At one point, he forcibly grabbed the back of my head so that I could not move and started kissing my face and my neck," Kate alleged. "I remember not wanting to say, 'Get off of me,' because I didn’t want to open my mouth to say anything because I didn’t want him to be able to put his tongue in my mouth."

"I had two options: do everything I could to wiggle away and avoid his pursuit, or punch the CEO of Guess," she said. "So I decided to just wiggle away."

The 25-year-old said that Marciano then offered to walk her up to her hotel room, but she declined, recalling, "The only thing I was thinking is if he touches me like that in public, I can’t imagine what he’d try to do in private."

The model alleged that Paul started texting her inappropriately too. "Paul’s texting increased, telling me how excited he was to see me, that he wanted me to change in front of him so he could see my naked body getting into his clothes. He asked if I thought of him when I was posing sexy on set," she claimed.

And when Kate would refuse the now-65-year-old, he would retaliate by firing her from shoots, or being "outwardly rude and degrading" to her. "He said I was 'disgusting' and started telling people how unprofessional I was by spreading rumors that I was drunk on set and partying every night, which of course I wasn’t," she claimed. And during one photo shoot she was "told to leave because Paul had said, 'Get that fat pig off my set.'"