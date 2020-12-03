While Kate Winslet once promised Leonardo DiCaprio that she’ll “never let go” in 1997’s Titanic, it appears she has an easier time getting rid of things.

The blonde beauty listed her New York City apartment in Chelsea for $5,699,000 after purchasing it with Sam Mendes in 2004 for $4,995,000. The actress, 45, and director, 55, were married for seven years before they decided to call it quits in 2010. It seems Winslet got the property in the couple’s divorce as she is ready to put the home on the market.

The chic penthouse apartment comes with its own private deck, views of The High Line and more. The city skyline serves as an idyllic oasis away from Winslet’s busy Hollywood life (or a regular person’s retreat after a long day at the office for those who aren’t A-list superstars). The 3,000 square foot home — which is being listed by Lindsay Barton Barrett through Douglas Elliman — is at the heart of the West Chelsea Arts District with art, food and entertainment just steps away from the luxurious penthouse.

