Katie wore a striped t-shirt, a blue jacket and a pair of jeans for a shopping trip on Thursday.

The actress tried to hide herself in a big hat and sunglasses that nearly covered her whole face.

The First Daughter star clutched onto her Starbucks coffee and her phone as she crossed the street and entered a clothing store to shop for her daughter, Suri Cruise, 11.

The 39-year-old is reportedly having relationship problems with her boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, as he was seen hanging out with his baby mama several times this month and Katie's not happy about it!

"She recently found out about a string of texts Jamie sent to Kristin [Grannis] that included details of secret meetings — and him admitting he still loved her," a source told In Touch.

"It's taken her years to trust Jamie enough to publicly be seen with him, and he showed a blatant lack of respect," the insider added.