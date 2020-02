Photo credit: William Lords/Flaunt Magazine

The Batman Begins star is also working on her second directorial project, Rare Objects. The flick is a coming-of-age story about a girl in her late twenties who lives in Manhattan and is trying to find her identity. "As a woman, we have to keep telling our stories, and keep showing what we all go through, and have that voice out there so that we all feel connected as women. It’s good to keep telling coming-of-age stories because it’s always different in a new time period," she said of her film.