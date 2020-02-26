Katie Lee’s family is getting bigger. The Food Network star, 38, announced that she’s pregnant with her first child with husband Ryan Biegel following her struggles with fertility.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Katie Lee’s family is getting bigger. The Food Network star, 38, announced that she’s pregnant with her first child with husband Ryan Biegel following her struggles with fertility.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!