Katy and Orlando originally planned on tying the knot in 2019 , but haven’t been able to because of busy schedules. "They wanted to get married quickly but scheduling and pulling everything together has proven to be difficult," an insider told E! News in December 2019. "The wedding was supposed to be in September, then December and now early next year. They have had to move things around because Katy has grand ideas of where and how she wants things to be."