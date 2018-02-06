A Family At Last! Katy Perry Is Prepping To Have Children Of Her Own

During the interview, she was asked when was the last time she’s done something that she was “scared as hell to do.” She first spoke about letting go of things that happened in her childhood and the process of becoming an actual adult this year.

"I mean, I guess I do it all the time. I’m preparing to do a big soul overhaul very soon that I’m nervous about. I want to emotionally elevate myself. I don’t want to hold on to childhood trauma anymore. I want to grow into becoming an adult,” Perry revealed.

Then, she opened up about her future plans to create little “Fireworks” of her own. “I’m preparing myself for having a family of my own someday. And that’s the thing: I want to do a little bit more soul surgery before I have a family of my own so that I don’t transfer any of those lingering feelings. I’m about to go heavy into that emotional process, and I’m nervous, but I don’t think I have a choice anymore.”

Katy has spoken in the past about wanting to have kids, which she revealed to US Weekly back in 2016. "Children to me are becoming a big focus," she revealed. "I don't even have one, but I see it in my sister's kids and just how much nurturing and love they need."

"I see the amazing things of birth and children and vulnerability and how we have to take care of them and how big of an impression we have. It’s such a responsibility,” she concluded.