Photo credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In September 2019 when Lola initially started college , Kelly revealed that she wanted her daughter to stay on campus even when she’s feeling homesick. “College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person and I think when you send your kid away to college — if your kid stays local — you get all of the hassle of sending your kid away to college but none of the sympathy or empathy from your friends,” she admitted during an interview for On Air With Ryan Seacrest.