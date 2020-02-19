trending in HEALTH
- Slick Woods Suffers Another Seizure Amid Stage 3 Cancer Battle
- Demi Lovato Reveals Having An Eating Disorder Led To Her 2018 Overdose
- Demi Lovato, Ben Affleck & More: 11 Celebrities Who Are Open About Their Sobriety
- Tamra Judge's Ex-Husband Simon Barney Has Stage 3 Throat Cancer
- The Latest On NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman's Condition After Violent Daytona 500 Crash
Kelly Ripa finally revealed the real reason why she decided to quit drinking. The Live With Kelly & Ryan host recently admitted why she opted to ditch the wine bottle.
View this post on Instagram
And we’ll never be Royals.........
A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on
View this post on Instagram
Was told these natural soaps are perfect for the sensitive type so I bought 4!
A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on
View this post on Instagram
Pre-Malone just hours from closing out 2019. See you in a bit @PostMalone #RockinEve
A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on
View this post on Instagram
Blondish. A new series maybe? Coming this fall to #abc
A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on
View this post on Instagram
Ok not only is @ryanseacrest a legendary broadcaster, he’s also good with babies! Let’s get him in the Radio Hall Of Fame! Voting is open until July 28th, and you can vote 2 ways: You can text the message “40,” to 877-370-VOTE (8683). One vote permitted per cell phone number. You can vote online at radiovote.com. One vote per email
A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on
View this post on Instagram
#fbf #oscars 2019 because 🖤🤍🖤🤍
A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on
View this post on Instagram
25 #newyear eves with @instasuelos but this is the first one wearing a turban ♥️ 💥🎉💫🎊
A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- kelly ripa
- Ryan Seacrest
Sound off in the comments below!