“1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” Kendra, 32, captioned a shot of a tabloid on her Instagram page. The title of the article shown was: “Made-Up Marriage Problems?! Kendra’s Faking It for TV.”





“2. Yes we are having issues,” she continued. “3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

The former Playboy model added, “these issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family.”

But she wasn't quite done yet. “6. My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank,” she wrote. “7. I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all i want n aim for. I hate drama!!!”

She wrapped it up by thanking the fans for “support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank,kids and even for TV. Lol 😂”