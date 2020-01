Photo credit: Shutterstock

Porsha, 38, admitted that at first, she thought Kenya was referring to her and Dennis McKinley The couple have been going through a rough patch in their relationship , a storyline that has been heavily documented on the show. Tanya chimed in, “If that is your definition of cheating, it doesn’t apply to [us].” Marlo, 47, then told the ladies, “One thing I know about Kenya, if she’s sniffing around, then she knows something.”