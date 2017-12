The comedian posted adorable footage of his newborn on Snapchat. And despite the cheating scandal between himself and his wife, he has been nothing but supportive towards her since she gave birth.

“The woman’s body is unbelievable. The strength that she displayed over these past 3 days was like nothing that I have ever seen. I’m lucky to have you in my life and even luckier to call you my wife…I love you woman,” he said after she pushed out their first child.







Last week, Kevin went on a Twitter rant after being criticized over his daddy duties.

At the time. he said he does not change newborn son Kenzo's diaper, adding that it's a job for is wife, which many fans did not find amusing.

“Oh, no. Not on my new baby. Not on Kenzo — on my older babies I did and I had tough times doing it,” he said when asked about changing his diapers. In a since-deleted tweet, user @johnnymota23 said "real men take care of all that comes with being a new father, to which Kevin replied, "Real men also can tell when people are joking or being sarcastic. People are truly ignorant. Here is some reality for you... Kevin Hart is a “Comedian”....All I can do is laugh at the stuff that people take off and run with."