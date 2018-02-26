Kevin Smith Reveals He Suffered A Massive Heart Attack: ‘I Would’ve Died Tonight’

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” Kevin wrote. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

Kevin revealed additional details on his Facebook page. "After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help," he admitted. "Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack."

Kevin confessed that even though he’s always feared death, he felt oddly content thinking it was the end. “Death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life,” he explained, but he said he was “filled with a sense of calm.”

"I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am," he continued. "I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad. But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content.”

Kevin added, "The point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight ... and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be. I don’t want my life to end but if it ends, I can’t complain. It was such a gift."

Chris Pratt, Josh Gad, and Jack Osbourne tweeted out their well wishes to Kevin. "Sending lots of love your way. Stay healthy @ThatKevinSmith. The world needs you," Josh tweeted.