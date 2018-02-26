Terrifying
Kevin Smith Reveals He Suffered A Massive Heart Attack: ‘I Would’ve Died Tonight’
The comedian almost didn't go to the hospital after experiencing chest pains.
Kevin Smith experienced a brush with death after a comedy show in Glendale, CA, on Sunday night. The Clerks writer-director tweeted a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed, connected to tubes, and revealed to fans he’d suffered a “massive heart attack” that nearly cost him his life!
