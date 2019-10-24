Photo credit: Getty

Although the clip doesn’t reveal all of the details, it did show Kris learning of Khloé’s anger. “I’m trying to do damage control,” she said.was also made aware of the brewing tension and informed Khloé that Kris believes that “you’re going to like, come for her.” For her response, Khloé stated that she is not backing down. “Guess what? I am,” Khloé said to thestar.