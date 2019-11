Photo credit: Shutterstock

Despite his attempts, a source dished that Khloé is not focused on dating at the moment. “[Khloé] decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan, because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past,” the source revealed. “Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested. She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”