Health Risk? Khloe Kardashian Shows Her Very Long Acrylic Nails Off Amid Her Pregnancy

While it may not seem like a major deal, an expecting mother has to think of everything that may impact her unborn child. And there are actually numerous articles about the impact of getting acrylic nails done during a pregnancy.

According to Baby Center , it's safe to have acrylic nails put on during pregnancy, though there is some risk involved due to exposure to solvent fumes. "Nail salons use some pretty strong chemicals, and you only want to have limited exposure to these products. The key concerns are how often you're exposed and how well the area is ventilated," the site states.

And according to Buzzle.com , there are specific time periods during ones pregnancy when they should avoid getting acrylic nails. "If a pregnant woman wants to get acrylic nails done, she should not do so in the first trimester of her pregnancy, as it is a crucial time and chances of harming the fetus are more," the website notes.

"The acrylic nails can be done in the second trimester, when the risk is lower as compared to the first. In the third trimester, the risk is again high, so attaching acrylic nails should be avoided."

Khloe is in her third trimester, and recently spoke with Ellen DeGeneres about her pregnancy. “The baby is on all my organs so I get out of breath just from walking,” she said jokingly.

And when it comes to marrying Tristan, Khloe, 33, isn't in a rush. “Right now, I’m so loving the place I’m in and very happy with how things are going. We talk about it for sure. What’s meant to be will be.”