"I am so happy for





"I am so happy for @ForeverMalika being on CBB but I hate that I can't watch," Khloe tweeted. "I have to know what's going on in there!! Is she ok? I'm trying to find links! Can anyone help me?"

British fans started to give her the lowdown. "Khloe she cried when she was entering the house coz she said goodbye to her friends," someone tweeted. "I hope she makes it 2 weeks."

"Hahaha that's cute but sooooo malika!" Khloe replied. "I love that chick."

"I mean she broke a nail and was devastated but she’s doing just fine," another fan tweeted. "She spoke highly of you in her interview."



Even the show got in touch with Khloe and said they'd keep her updated on what her BFF was getting into.