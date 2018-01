And she showed off the bump, guys! Khloe posted this mirror selfie revealing her baby bump in all black.

But that wasn't all!

Khloe revealed major skin, after complaining about her body woes . Just several days ago, she tweeted, "I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment,” along with an emoji of her covering her face.

She added, "I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! 'Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable.'"

Evidently that didn't keep her from showing off her baby bump!

And while she mentioned that she isn't so thrilled about what comes with pregnancy -- like cellulite, she did tweet, “I actually feel amazing and so grateful to be going through this experience! I love all the changes. Sure some are harder than others but it’s all still so exciting!!! Staying mentally strong.”