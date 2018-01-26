The Horror!
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Complains About Her 'Prominent' Cellulite
Is the expecting mom too focused on her weight gain?
Khloe Kardashian is just not hiding the fact that her pregnancy has not been the best thing for her body. As followers know, the reality star has dealt with criticism over her weight for years and years, as she was always heavier than her sisters until recently, when she got her revenge body. But of course, with pregnancy comes weight gain, and Khloe disclosed her latest body woe with fans.
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!