The Horror!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Complains About Her 'Prominent' Cellulite

January 26, 2018 9:28AM

Is the expecting mom too focused on her weight gain?

Khloe Kardashian is just not hiding the fact that her pregnancy has not been the best thing for her body. As followers know, the reality star has dealt with criticism over her weight for years and years, as she was always heavier than her sisters until recently, when she got her revenge body. But of course, with pregnancy comes weight gain, and Khloe disclosed her latest body woe with fans.

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Complains About Her 'Prominent' Cellulite

"I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment,” she said, along with an emoji of her covering her face.
She added, "I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! 'Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable.'"
It sounds like Khloe is struggling to fall in love with her pregnancy figure, as just one day ago, she posted a photo of her pre-baby body in a bodysuit, and commented that she missed her former shape.
However, she has been sure to keep up with her workouts, often showing them on Snapchat, so it’s likely going to be quite easy for her to transform her body.
Plus, her sisters Kim and Kourtney have better shapes than ever, and both are mothers of three! So there’s no doubt they’ll have great tips for her to lose the weight.
