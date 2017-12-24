Heartfelt Moment
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shows Off ‘Special Gift’ From BFF’s Malika & Khadijah Haqq!
The mommy-to-be got showered with baby-related presents from her two besties.
It’s only been a handful of days since Khloe Kardashian revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child, and already she’s being showered with baby related gifts from some of her loved ones, including her BFF’s Khadijah & Malika Haqq. The twin sisters gave the mommy-to-be not one, but two amazing gifts that left her gushing and beyond ecstatic. Click-through for the details.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!