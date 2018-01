One of the questions that has been on everyone’s mind since Khloe finally announced she was pregnant was how her famous family took the news. Well, it looks like all will be revealed on the next KUWTK!

In a preview clip for Monday night’s episode, titled “Bun in the Oven,” the 33-year-old and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson gather her family together for her big baby reveal.

Among the group were her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, her sisters, and friends Malika Haqq and her sister Khadijah Haqq McCray.

Tristan began speaking first, “Thank you all for coming. We have an announcement. Koko?” Then immediately after, the clip cuts to her mother Kris putting her hands over her mouth in utter shock as the rest of her loved ones cheered.

As she revealed during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently, Khloe kept her pregnancy a secret for weeks until they were all gathered together so she could tell them at once. Before then, only her assistant Alexa, and the KUWTK crew knew.

It's actually all caught on Keeping Up , which I'm excited about, because everyone, they get to see all the stuff I was going through without them [her family] knowing," she said.

Kim also echoed Khloe's excitement for Monday's episode, tweeting, "Tomorrow night's episode will be soooo good! I can't wait for you guys to see it!"