Lindsay Lohan & Kim Kardashian At War: Inside The Pair's History As Frenemies

Perez Hilton asked what people thought about There most recent incident went down afterasked what people thought about Kim's new cornrows . Lindsay wasn't here for them, and commented, "I am confused."

Kim had some time, because she decided to clapback, and said, "You know what's confusing...your sudden foreign accent." Ouch!

In previous years, Kim believe it or not has actually rallied behind Lindsay. Back in 2009, the 37-year-old came to her defense when talking about how it can be hard living in the spotlight. At the time, Lindsay caused a media frenzy due to a couple of legal woes.

"It's so sad that there's such an invasion of privacy, with camera people, cops and paparazzi outside their home," Kim told People. "It's so sad that there's such an invasion of privacy, with camera people, cops and paparazzi outside their home."

Prior to that, Kim, before becoming the global phenomenon she now is, used to work as a stylist to the stars, and worked with Lindsay as her stylist and personal shopper.

And in 2011, when Kim married Kris Humphries (remember that!?) Lindsay actually was in attendance along with her mom Dina and little sister Ali. Let's hope Lindsay soaked up the memories, because we have a feeling they won't be spotted together again anytime soon! It was pretty clear their relationship took a turn for the worse when both were at Barclay's Center in 2013 for a Kanye West concert, and while they sat in the same row, they were sure to keep their distance, and didn't even snap a photograph together.