"The other day, it was so funny. My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos," Kardashian told the magazine. "She was unboxing the My Little Pony ColourPop collection, and I thought to myself, 'I wish I was recording this,' because her reaction was so funny."

And the 4-year-old has already shown some serious makeup skills, according to mom. "And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, 'Mom, I want to do a YouTube video,'" Kim continued.



But Kanye put his foot down real quick. The parents do, however, let North record videos just for herself. "I don't know if it's something she would really want to do…but it's always a struggle on how much you want to have exposed or how much access you want them to have to social media," Kim said.

But the queen of social media definitely doesn't want to keep North offline for good. "In the world we live in today, I don't think you ask someone young growing up to not be on social media," she said. "That's just cruel. That's like asking [someone] to not communicate."

Kanye might have a harder time keeping an eye on his kids after the couple welcomes their third next year. Kim confirmed recently that they're expecting a girl via surrogate