North West already has a name for the unborn child, "Baby Sister," which is pretty fitting. And while North was not too keen about having a brother, Saint, it sounds like she is more than ready for a sister! The beauty told Ellen thatalready has a name for the unborn child, "Baby Sister," which is pretty fitting. And while North was not too keen about having a brother, as Kim previously noted that she was initially very jealous of, it sounds like she is more than ready for a sister!

Kim spoke about her baby shower, which took place last weekend, and said, "People brought toys and gifts and [North] was opening them all up the next day. And she goes, ‘Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they’re all okay for Baby Sister.'” Smart girl!

Ellen then asked if the 4-year-old is ready to be an older sister to another girl, to which Kim replied, “[She] is really excited about that.”

And while Kim and Kanye West are currently undecided about a name, North may have the key. "She names everything Star West,” Kim revealed.

But Kim is not yet convinced that the name can hold up to Saint and North. “I’m not vibing with it,” she admitted.