The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star also celebrated Ariana’s birthday on the actual day, which was October 17 . “My sweet @arianabiermann I can’t believe you are 18 today!!” she began a lengthy caption underneath a sweet snapshot of the lookalike mother-daughter duo. “These last 18 years have been so incredible. You have brought so much joy to our entire family! You gave me more strength then you will ever know! You taught me more than I honestly thought I could ever learn... We made it!! I always knew we would,” she said.