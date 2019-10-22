Kim Zolciak-Biermann cannot believe her daughter Ariana Biermann is all grown up! The Don’t Be Tardy star shared a couple of sweet pictures of her daughter on Instagram in honor of her 18th birthday.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kim Zolciak-Biermann cannot believe her daughter Ariana Biermann is all grown up! The Don’t Be Tardy star shared a couple of sweet pictures of her daughter on Instagram in honor of her 18th birthday.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!