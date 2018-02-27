And It's Rose Gold
Kim Zolciak Gifts Daughter Brielle A Gun For 21st Birthday, Days After Buying Kids Bulletproof Book Bags
'You're moving out so it's time,' the 'Don't Be Tardy' star reasoned.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrated her daughter Brielle’s birthday with an unusual present on Monday. The Don’t Be Tardy star gifted her 21-year-old a gun for her big day, and no one was more surprised than Brielle herself, especially considering Kim’s recent comments regarding guns! Click through to see the shocking gift.
Kim Zolciak Gifts Daughter Brielle A Gun For 21st Birthday, Days After Buying Kids Bulletproof Book Bags
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!