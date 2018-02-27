Kim Zolciak Gifts Daughter Brielle A Gun For 21st Birthday, Days After Buying Kids Bulletproof Book Bags

I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world. He said, "best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags" you know I just did! It's better than not having anything at all. Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It's certified.

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 14, 2018 at 4:48pm PST