NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

kim zolciak gives daughter brielle gun 21st birthday pp View Gallery
And It's Rose Gold

Kim Zolciak Gifts Daughter Brielle A Gun For 21st Birthday, Days After Buying Kids Bulletproof Book Bags

February 27, 2018 11:04AM

'You're moving out so it's time,' the 'Don't Be Tardy' star reasoned.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrated her daughter Brielle’s birthday with an unusual present on Monday. The Don’t Be Tardy star gifted her 21-year-old a gun for her big day, and no one was more surprised than Brielle herself, especially considering Kim’s recent comments regarding guns! Click through to see the shocking gift.

Kim Zolciak Gifts Daughter Brielle A Gun For 21st Birthday, Days After Buying Kids Bulletproof Book Bags

Back to intro
1/6
Brielle took a Snapchat Monday of her younger brother Kash handing over a birthday gift to her as she arrived back home from a weekend getaway in Miami. The excited Kash couldn’t keep the gift a secret, and said, “I know what it is! It’s a gun!”
Brielle asked in shock, “It’s a gun? You bought me a gun?” Then Kash responded, “No, he did! Right there!” while seemingly pointing at their dad Kroy.
“Oh my God, what am I going to do with this?” Brielle asked her mom in another video. Kim replied, “You’re moving out so it’s time to figure it out…It’s not loaded…It’s a special one for you, it’s rose gold.” Brielle moved out of her parents’ home and into a condo in January.
While Brielle initially reacted with shock, she later proudly showed off the gun on Snapchat. “Rose gold gun!! Thanks papa,” she wrote.
Kim’s unusual gift comes just days after she announced on Instagram that she’d be giving her kids bulletproof book bags in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, FL. “It’s better than not having anything at all,” she wrote.
What do you think of Kim giving Brielle a gun for her 21st birthday? Sound off in the comments below.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE