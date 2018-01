Kim posted this photo to her Instagram of the couple enjoying the sun on the beach. Her husband Kroy is nearly naked in the photo, showing off his chest in a super revealing bathing suit!

The family are in Turks and Caicos for the holidays.

The mom-of-six also shared this cute snap of Kroy with their 6-year-old son, Kroy Jr. "Kroy is such an incredible DAD, strict but sincere, firm but compassionate, has boundaries yet with love. As for me Im a mush that just melts when any of the 6 open their mouths," she wrote.

Kim recently sparked rumors she was returning to the Real Housewives Of Atlanta full time when she tweeted an ambiguous tweet that hinted at a RHOA cast shake-up. "Poof! #LostYourPeach 🍑" the reality star tweeted.

But she quickly cleared up the rumors: "I shouldn't even be saying that on Twitter, but I am, because I get so fired up," she confessed. "You will just have to wait and see for sure, maybe next season of RHOA."

Speaking of next season, the 39-year-old admitted she “would definitely” return to the franchise full-time. "There are definitely some highs and lows with Housewives. I think my favorite is being able to do Don't be Tardy at home with the hubby and the kids, [but RHOA is] kind of like girl time,” she explained. “It's just fun to be with the girls, and of course the low moments are combativeness and the words flying and that sort of thing, but it comes with the territory.”