Regret

Kim Zolciak Is Shunned By 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Cast : 'They've Had It!'

January 24, 2018 15:02PM

The ladies aren't too thrilled about her return to the hit series.

Kim Zolciak may have a loyal fan base, but her fellow cast members on The Real Housewives of Atlanta aren’t a part of that group! The reality star, who has brought the drama this season, after taking a hiatus, is being blasted by not only the cast, but the network as well.

Kim Zolciak Is Shunned By 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Cast : 'They've Had It!'

As fans know, Kim left the show after season 5 before returning to the series at the end of season nine as a guest star.
Kim and her daughter Brielle caused plenty of controversy in recent months, after Brielle called Kenya Moore a “dumb ugly evil b*tch,” leading to Kim and Kenya going at it on social media. Then on top of that, Brielle accused NeNe Leakes of having roaches in her home, which led to NeNe cursing her out and calling Kim a “trashy mama.”
So clearly, Kim just isn’t getting along with the cast. An insider told InTouch that “basically the other women don’t want her to return next season,” adding that everyone on the set, especially NeNe, Kandi Buruss and Kenya regret bringing Kim back.”
It seems there can be too much drama, even for a reality show.
“They’ve had it with Kim’s outlandish behavior," added the source. "They're not alone. Bravo thinks they made a mistake too. Fans hate her and not in a good way. She doesn’t add anything to the show."

