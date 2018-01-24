Kim Zolciak Is Shunned By 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Cast : 'They've Had It!'

Brielle caused plenty of controversy in recent months, after Brielle called Kenya Moore a “dumb ugly evil b*tch,” leading to Kim and Kenya going at it on social media. Then on top of that, Brielle accused Kim and her daughtercaused plenty of controversy in recent months, after Brielle calleda “dumb ugly evil b*tch,” leading to Kim and Kenya going at it on social media. Then on top of that, Brielle accused NeNe Leakes of having roaches in her home, which led to NeNe cursing her out and calling Kim a “trashy mama.”

So clearly, Kim just isn’t getting along with the cast. An insider told InTouch that “basically the other women don’t want her to return next season,” adding that everyone on the set, especially NeNe, Kandi Buruss and Kenya regret bringing Kim back.”

It seems there can be too much drama, even for a reality show.

“They’ve had it with Kim’s outlandish behavior," added the source. "They're not alone. Bravo thinks they made a mistake too. Fans hate her and not in a good way. She doesn’t add anything to the show."



