Kimora Lee Simmons has a full house! The Baby Phat designer and her husband Tim Leissner adopted their 10-year-old son Gary! The mother of four and the former Goldman Sachs banker have added one more mouth to feed to their growing family!
So thankful for these guys! The best part of me! #happythanksgiving #family #love🙏🏼🐥🍁💖
Happy new decade!! Peace, prosperity, health and happiness to you in 2020 and beyond! I know all the moms (and dads) can identify with the family pic struggle! This vid aptly sums it up!😩#IHadToBribeTheBoyWithCakeToGetThisNonPhoto!!!🥂🌟🎉❤️💕
Happy Happy Birthday our dear @unclerush! #Oct4. We love you so much! To the moon and back! Thank you so much for all you do for everyone! Cheers to another one! Love, Kimora, TL, #WolfeLee, #KenzoLee, @mingleesimmons and @aokileesimmons #legend #love #family❤️🎁🎈🎉💐💕🎂
Special thanks to my friends over @hairareus for getting my hair together for the holidays! I’m rocking 3 bundles of 26” Indian Wavy & it flat irons out bone straight just how I like it🙌🏾 Follow them & catch their end of the year sale happening now! 25% enter code:2525
