Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kobe shared a picture on September 11 of the Mambas and their coaches looking sad as they held their trophies after a game. The original Instagram caption read, "Here’s our fourth place ‘winners’ picture lol six of the kids in the picture stayed with me and worked every single day to get better and continue to work to this day. The 7th player (not in pic) missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at this time.”