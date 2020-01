Photo credit: Shutterstock

Hall of Fame chairman, Jerry Colangelo, explained that this is the ultimate way to honor the 41-year-old. “[It is] expected to be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett,” he said. “Kobe will be honored the way he should be.” To be considered for induction, the NBA requires a player to be retired for at least three seasons. Back in 2016, the father of four called it quits on his basketball career and was likely to be selected in April.