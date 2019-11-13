Photo credit: shutterstock

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen reported that the rapper was grateful for the lenient sentencing. “Compared to what he was looking at, compared to what he received, I think that he’s relieved in terms of the judge not going along with what the government wanted,” Bradford said in a statement to Rolling Stone. Noting, “The judge weighed very heavily his charitable donations, the good things he’s done for certain communities in South Florida and around the country.”