On December 22, a source reported that Kourtney enjoys spending time with Younes despite their complicated relationship status. The former couple called it quits back in August 2018. “In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now,” a source informed PEOPLE . “They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn’t trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though.”