Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Some Pre-Holiday Fun With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima!

December 24, 2017 15:30PM

They held each other's hands while dining out, ice skating and more.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have made it pretty easy for anyone to see just how in love they are with another.  Since getting together earlier this year, the hot new couple have been spotted getting cozy all over the world, from his home country of France all the way to Los Angeles.  The cutie twosome have been spending a lot of pre-holiday time together, as they just were spotted dining out as well as doing some major moves on the ice skating rink, all while looking ever so happy with one another.  Click-through for the romantic photos.

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Some Pre-Holiday Fun With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima!

Kourtney claimed she was "turning french" in a recent Instagram story of hers, as the two of them have been packing on the PDA everywhere.
Although there were no lip locks here, he definitely held her hand tightly as the two headed out of a lunch date in Malibu on Friday.
Then things got really fun as the two went ice skating with one another!  Kourtney wore an insanely cute jacket as Younes held her sides and made sure she didn't fall on the ice.
They weren't alone, however, as Kourtney brought her adorable daughter Penelope for a fun night at the skating rink.  Props to Penelope for her awesome outfit as well!
Not only was Penelope there, but her younger sister Kim came along for the night, as well as her kids Saint and North West.  Clearly Younes must be doing something right if he's spending so much time with her sisters and their family already! 
Do you think wedding bells are in the near future for Kourtney & Younes?  Sound off in the comments! 

