Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Some Pre-Holiday Fun With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima!

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have made it pretty easy for anyone to see just how in love they are with another. Since getting together earlier this year, the hot new couple have been spotted getting cozy all over the world, from his home country of France all the way to Los Angeles. The cutie twosome have been spending a lot of pre-holiday time together, as they just were spotted dining out as well as doing some major moves on the ice skating rink, all while looking ever so happy with one another. Click-through for the romantic photos.