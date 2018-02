A source has revealed to Heat magazine that a battle is a brewing between Kris and Caitlyn for the number one spot, with the latter going the extra mile to win over both Kylie and her granddaughter.

Heat. Radar Online reported, however, that Caitlyn “Stormi has been trying to stake her claim as Stormi’s number one Grandma,” the source confessed toreported, however, that Caitlyn will not be called Grandma , but rather “Nana C”.

Material possessions seems to be what Caitlyn is focusing on for Stormi, as the source revealed that she’s “showering her with thousands of presents, and setting up an in-home nursery so she can babysit.”

Kris, however, isn’t that worried about who will win at the end of the day, as her other grandkids already nicknamed her “Lovey” and a source claimed that Caitlyn’s babysitting offerings really “aren’t needed". Ouch!

Will this boil over into friction between Kris, Caitlyn and their daughter Kylie? She did her best to hide from the public eye over the past nine months while she was pregnant, but it seems as if she can’t hide from the problems her parents are causing.

“She hid from the public because she wanted her baby to be born in peace. But her parents have been making sure there has been plenty of family drama at home,” the source concluded.