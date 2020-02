View this post on Instagram

I’ve died twice in my life already. The day my son passed and the day #superbowlsunday last year when his father passed💔2020 will be my rebirth 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼For them and all the others that continue to suffer #mentalillness #addiction #depression #anxiety #ptsd awareness 💚🎗