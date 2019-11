Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian Twitter

Khloe explained in a confessional interview why she decided to go to prom with Narbeh. “I’ve never been to prom before, but I have always wondered what prom is like. And over the years, I’ve developed a relationship with Narbeh and Narbeh has been a Kardashian supporter forever and ever,” she revealed. “He’s Armenian, so we share that connection.”