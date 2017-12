Mauricio Umansky and four daughters after discovering they were in the fire zone during the slew of California wildfires. It was just a few weeks ago when the RHOBH star was asking for prayers as she tried to evacuate the home she shares with her husbandand four daughters after discovering they were in the fire zone during the slew of California wildfires.

Emmy Rossum and Alanis Morrissette. Now the reality TV star is facing another nightmare, as RadarOnline reports. Their home was just robbed! This is the latest crime in a spree of celebrity break-ins this year, which includeand

After the family left their Encino home for Aspen on Tuesday, burglars broke in on Wednesday around 1:15am through a window and stole more than $1 million worth of jewelry, including $150,000 worth of Mauricio’s watches. It was their housekeeper who discovered the break-in.

The couple bought the home just in October for $8.2 million and it was in the middle of renovations.

There was reportedly a security system that was not on when the burglars slipped in. However, the home is equipped with security cameras that might be able to offer clues to the cops.