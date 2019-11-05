Kris Jenner turned 64 years old on November 5 and friends and family showered her with a lot of love. Bestie Kyle Richards took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday tribute to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kris Jenner turned 64 years old on November 5 and friends and family showered her with a lot of love. Bestie Kyle Richards took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday tribute to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!