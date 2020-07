Photo credit: realtor.com

It’s likely that Kylie’s bestie- whom the Keeping up with the Kardashians star calls “the best aunty” to her daughter Stormi , 2 with on-off beau Travis Scott - bunks in one of them, as she seems to be a frequent visitor! The center of the house is the courtyard-style backyard, which boasts plenty of patio space and a negative edge pool.