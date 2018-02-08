Too Hot! Secrets Behind Kylie Jenner's Most Naked Instagram Pics

NEWS
For Kylie Jenner, “the art of taking a selfie is one [I take] very seriously” and it’s no doubt the youngest of the KUWTK clan looks fabulous in all her Instagram photos. Pretty and generous, Kylie shares her photography secrets in a video on her website, where she teaches big sister Khloe Kardashian how to take the perfect selfie as well as ways to take a flattering picture. Kylie wrote, “Wanna know my secrets to being a social media master? Watch me teach Khloé the basic rules I ALWAYS follow when taking Instagram photos or Snapchat videos. Trust me, they’re the keys to success!” Besides her sexy poses and outfits, what helps to make Kylie’s Instagram pictures hot is her signature pout. In her video, she shows Khloe how she slightly pushes out her lips to make them look bigger and filled with attitude.

One of Kylie’s biggest tips is knowing your best angle (for Kylie, it’s her right side). That way you not only show off your assets, you also hide or play down any flaws. Kylie takes lighting very seriously—another top Kylie tip is to either take photos at sunset or use sunset lighting effects to project a warm, sun-kissed look. A dusting of highlighter on her cheekbones pumps up her glow. She even bought a lighting kit off of Ebay, complete with a removable umbrella to give her precise control of the lighting. Talk about taking it to the next level!

Editing is another tried-and-true Kylie trick. When it comes to Kylie’s Instagram photos, she said, “It’s really just how I edit them, that’s the real trick. I feel like people want to see my whole outfit, so I’ll have my friends just take full body pictures of me in my backyard and then you have to edit them! Don’t go to crazy [with editing], but it’s important.” If you have a signature pose or several, use it. Kylie likes to put her hair behind her ear or gracefully put her hand in front of her mouth. She also is known for her head-tilts and sultry stares. Every now and then Kylie likes to break from tradition and take a playful, fun picture where she’s smiling widely, using bright lights or wearing a fun costume to shake things up and give her fans something to buzz about.

Speaking of friends, unlike most of us, Kylie has an Instagram manager who helps take some of the photos but like most of us, she also takes tons of pictures before getting just the right one, “I take, like, 500 selfies to get one I like.” Good to know that like most of us, the girl isn’t instantly perfect.

Too Hot! Secrets Behind Kylie Jenner's Most Naked Instagram Pics

Back to intro
1/22

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Here Kylie shows off expertly executed sunset lighting and the perfect pout.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

What did we say about the right angles matched with the right lingerie?

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Taken in sunset lighting from the right angle, Kylie featured her busty assets.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

A sexy bikini coupled with a slight pout always equals a hot, raw photo.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

This picture shot from a high angle made Kylie’s waist look even smaller.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

The sun shadows and water effects created a calming yet sensual effect.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Talk about changing it up! A lower angle showed off Kylie’s ass-ets while the bright light and colors showed off her playful side.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

A Kylie signature pose of a hand covering her mouth plus the underboob created an alluring photo.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Sunlight and shadows helped create a moody Kylie Instagram pic.
Another example of how shooting from a higher angle can emphasize one’s attributes.
Here, the lighting spotlights Kylie’s chest, helping to highlight one of her most attractive body parts.
Props like a boa constrictor, live or fake, is another great way to change up your selfies.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Black and white photography can help create a sexy mood—especially if one is holding one’s breasts.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Another way to jazz up your Instagrams is to wear a costume and blonde wig...unless this is just what Kylie wears around the house.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

This is what Kylie means by knowing your best angles.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Kylie’s low cut top and Mona Lisa smile always makes a sexy snap even if you are sitting in a kitchen.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Kylie demonstrated how she emphasizes her signature pout with black lip gloss.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Another example of how a black lipped pout and a full length body stocking can equal a sultry black and white photo.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

This angle made Kylie look super hot in her gold Bond girl bikini.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Talk about sultry! Hinting at being topless can sometimes be sexier than actually being topless.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Kylie sported a rare smile in her favorite sunset lighting.

Kylie Jenner Naked Instagram

Wonder how many photos Kylie took of this before she was happy with the final result?

