Pregnant & Alone? Is Travis Scott Cheating On Girlfriend Kylie Jenner?

Kylie is expecting her first baby in just a few months with her boyfriend Travis. But according to InTouch, the reality star is about to be in for a bombshell surprise — a source told them that the rapper isn't being faithful to his girlfriend.

"Travis is cheating on Kylie with a hot 20-something he met while making a music video," claimed the source. "It's been going on for a while." But according to the insider, Kylie doesn't even know! "Travis says he loves her. Kylie would die if she found out. Travis is in love, but not with Kylie," the insider said.

The source dished that Travis and his new woman had "instant chemistry" on the set of one of his music videos. "Travis was flirting with her. He was definitely on the prowl," the source told the mag.

After exchanging numbers, the mystery woman agreed to come by his studio while he was mixing his music, the source explained. Then, over the summer, things really heated up when Travis threw a party and invited the woman. "He invited a lot of girls to hang. He was acting like he was single," the source said, even though he was dating Kylie at the time and she was already pregnant!

"It was seriously a crazy night. That was the first time Travis and the woman hooked up," the insider said, adding that they used protection. "He learned his lesson," the source said.

"He immediately started reaching out to her after that, flirting and hinting he wanted to see her again," the source dished. "He would contact her at least five times a week." The source even claimed that Travis asked the woman to have a threesome, but she turned down the offer.

But she did agree to see him again. "That's when the real dating began," the source explained, claiming that two would often have sex after that.

But according to the insider, it wasn't just sexual. "He would tell her he loved her and missed her," the source told the mag.