Photo credit: BACKGRID

An insider tells OK! magazine exclusively that the father of her child may not be Travis Scott after all, and it's not only ex-boyfriendwho is the possible baby daddy. In a shocking twist,may also be an option, as "he and Kylie were rumored to be an item once, so he's not off the list either!"isn't taking any chances, and "wants the candidates to take paternity tests."