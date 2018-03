"My pretty girl," the 20-year-old captioned the video.

And Kylie was right, Stormi looks just like her!

After a fan asked the reality star via Twitter how the newborn was doing, she wrote, "She’s good. Still staring at her all day. She looks just like me when i was a baby."

Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their first child together on February 1st.

Since welcoming their daughter, the adorable new parents have been keeping a low profile.