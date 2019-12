Photo credit: Shutterstock

After Sofia began datingin May 2017, she became increasingly close with thestar. Following Kylie’s birthday celebration in August 2019, Sofia called the mother of one her best friend. “Kylie, you’re 22, and you’ve always been one year cooler than me. But I love you, you’re my best friend. I don’t know what life would be like without you,” she wrote in a heartfelt message posted to Instagram