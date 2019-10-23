trending in HEALTH

Kylie Jenner proved she and pal Stassie Karanikolaou are truly best friends for life when they got matching surgeries. The pair both underwent LASIK surgery to correct their eyesight. And what better way to celebrate their new vision then by throwing an elaborate party soon after?

