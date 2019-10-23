trending in HEALTH
- Demi Lovato, Ben Affleck & More: 11 Celebrities Who Are Open About Their Sobriety
- Matt Reveals Ben Is ‘Doing Great’ After Breaking His Sobriety At Hollywood Party
- Adrienne Bailon Says Her Weight Loss Was Motivated By Her Desire To Have A Baby
- 53-Year-Old Halle Berry Shows Off Her Incredible Toned Abs
- Will Smith Shares Hospital Footage From His Colonoscopy Examination
Kylie Jenner proved she and pal Stassie Karanikolaou are truly best friends for life when they got matching surgeries. The pair both underwent LASIK surgery to correct their eyesight. And what better way to celebrate their new vision then by throwing an elaborate party soon after?
View this post on Instagram
just when you thought the twin pics were over 💍
A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on
View this post on Instagram
green & purple got me goin in circles
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
we got lasik and threw a party to celebrate our sight👁 .. missing my twin @kyliejenner
A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on
View this post on Instagram
came to support my love bug ❤️
A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Kylie Jenner
- Stassie Karanikolaou
Sound off in the comments below!