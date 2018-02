Kylie's ex was expected to marry Harriet Collings this week at St. Lawrence's Church Ludlow, but apparently that is no longer happening, after Harried called it quits.

A source told The Sun, "Harriet decided she couldn't go through with marrying Joshua - they weren't right for each other." The insider continued, "They started dating shortly after his split with Kylie and at first they were smitten. But he changed over time and she felt he was isolating her from her family."

Kylie and Joshua were together for two year before ending things, after he reportedly grew too close to Spanish actress Marta Milans, though Kylie has never revealed why they split up.

When the two split, she shared the news on Instagram, posting a caption, "Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises'.





It seems his new horizon wasn't the one for him, however!